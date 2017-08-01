Kliff Kingsbury says spread quarterbacks are ready for the NFL

There’s a sentiment among some NFL coaches that the spread offense, popular in college, doesn’t prepare quarterbacks for the NFL. One college coach who runs the spread disagrees.
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on PFT Live that there are a number of young quarterbacks playing in the NFL today who learned to play the position running a spread offense in college.
“Look at some of the players playing at a very high level now, at a young age, and it speaks for itself,” Kingsbury said. “Dak Prescott jumps out. He had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history last year. He played in a spread offense at Mississippi State. Cam Newton played in the spread and the list goes on. Jared Goff was the first pick in the draft and he played in one, Patrick Mahomes — all three that went in the first round this year played in one.”
Asked specifically about Cardinals coach Bruce Arians saying that quarterbacks from a spread offense are at a disadvantage in the pros, Kingsbury said he doesn’t buy it.
“I don’t agree with that sentiment,” Kingsbury said. “He has a lot more years in the NFL than I do, but I think if you play to their strengths and you give them stuff that they do well they have a chance to succeed. If you put them in a brand-new system that they’ve never done, never been under center, never done all these different things, obviously there’s going to be a bigger learning curve.”
The spread offense only seems to be growing at the college level, so more quarterback talent is going to come to the NFL through the spread. NFL teams would be wise to look for ways to get that talent up to speed in pro offenses.
Mariota seemed to do OK.
I think Luke Falk from Wash. St is going to be a star.
Most importantly it doesn’t matter what system these guys come from… How much work are they willing to put in and what coach do they go and play for.
Combine that with how much (or how little) talent is put around them.
It’s a bit of a crap shoot.
Of course he does. He runs the spread, and he’s trying to recruit. No one wants to play in an offense that can’t get them to the NFL.
Prescott, Newton, Goff, Mahomes? That’s the best you’ve got?
Dak was not supposed to start. Goff did not start. Mahomes won’t be starting barring injuries. The current NFL trend is leaning back to sitting a young QB to learn for a year or two before being named the starter. That’s because talent will only carry a player so far. While true for every position, the spread offense requires much less football IQ from the QB to be efficient than a pro offense. That’s where the disadvantage comes from.
When are we.all just going to admit that QB play in the NFL is as much or more about intellect and calm under pressure-all pressure of expectations and pass rush- than just measurable?
I also think it is a crap shoot when you pick spread QB’s to play in the NFL. They will have great stats for sure but many QB’s coming out of conferences like the Big 12 (or whatever it is called now) lets face it don’t play much defense.
So to me it all comes down to where they land, what the coaching situation is, and how they teach them to play in the NFL. The learning curve is huge but in the right situation they can learn to be an NFL QB.
“Well, yea, if you actually want them to run an NFL system there is a disadvantage but if you want to run a college system that won’t work at all in the NFL they’ll be ready from day 1.”
This kind of critical analysis goes a long way towards explaining why TTU has given up almost 40 ppg over Cliff’s tenure.
their drafted because that’s all teams have to pick from…
its not about the spread more than its more of the QB themselves. you have just as many coming from “pro style” offenses that wash out too if you look at percentages
I think the answer lies in the middle. Kliff is right in cases like Goff, where Fisher tried to drop him into an incompetent offense. Even Tom Brady would have been frustrated with that horrible offense, much less a rookie. They couldn’t even use Todd Gurley correctly, and their WRs were running incorrect routes!
There is no way that he can say that QBs from a spread system who have never had to read defenses are as ready for the NFL as someone who did. Carson Wentz is a good example. He came from a very small school (North Dakota State) but ran a pro-style offense there and was able to step into the NFL system a lot sooner because of that.
Of course some can succeed. But yes it puts them at a disadvantage. I mean that’s not even debatable.
Quick Fact….. Kliff Klingsbury was drafted by the hoodie…. wonder where he learned that if you put a player with skillset A into an offense with Skillset B…. he will fail….
It’s just become a very popular excuse among bad scouts. Look at Dak Prescott. Look at Mariota. Also, how many QBs who played in a pro style system in college came to the NFL and tore it up the first year? Give me a break. Good QBs are good QBs regardless of what they did in college. Good scouts can figure that out.
The NFL became a spread league itself back in the late 90’s. Young folks won’t remember what the NFL use to be in the 70’s, 80’s and the first half of the 90’s. 2WR’s 1 TE and a FB were the staple of nearly every offense. The bell cow RB was the focal point of every offense. You really never saw that 3rd WR (Which came onto the field at the expense of the FB) on the field unless it was 3rd and long.
Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and eventually Tom Brady have turned the copycat NFL into a spread league. It’s common to see a 3 WR set to open a game. FB’s are an endangered species. RB’s are nearly all by committee these days.
These days you are seeing multiple teams that throw the ball over 40 (FORTY!) time PER game on average.
I take arians’ opinion with a grain of salt. I can’t stand megamind, but he was about as close to a can’t miss prospect as you are ever going to get. The same with ben, and to a lesser extent carson. Palmer still chokes in big games anyway, and a “qb whisperer” should be able to fix that. But then again, I don’t get paid to wear stupid hats and shoot my mouth off so the win goes to mr andy capp.