Lance Dunbar injured, Malcolm Brown set as Rams’ No. 2 back

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 1, 2017, 5:19 AM EDT
When the Rams signed running back Lance Dunbar, the idea was that he would be the No. 2 running back behind Todd Gurley. But that’s not how the depth chart looks now.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Dunbar is out indefinitely with a knee injury, and Malcolm Brown is now the No. 2 running back. Although Brown has just 22 carries for 56 yards in his two years as a Ram, McVay said Brown has proven himself in camp.

“He’s kind of got a quiet confidence about himself, where he just goes about his business, very reliable, knows exactly what to do and how to do it and he is a guy that we can depend on,” McVay said, adding, “Malcolm has done a nice job establishing himself as that secondary role.”

Gurley will carry the load in the Rams’ backfield, but McVay sounds eager to give Brown some opportunities in the running game.

