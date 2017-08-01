Lions activate Greg Robinson and Cornelius Washington from NFI

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 1, 2017, 6:34 AM EDT

The Lions got a pair of key parts back on the field, after short stays on the non-football injury list.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions activated offensive tackle Greg Robinson and defensive end Cornelius Washington from NFI after one day so they’d be there for the start of practice.

Robinson was acquired to compete for the starting left tackle job, in the absence of the injured Taylor Decker. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was brought in in a trade with the Rams, who had given up on him.

He’ll have to beat out former Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio during the preseason, another guy the Lions scrambled to acquire after Decker was diagnosed with a shoulder injury which required surgery.

Washington lends some depth to a position that’s thin at the moment, with three defensive ends including Ziggy Ansah on the physically unable to perform list.