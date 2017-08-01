Marcell Dareus back at practice Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

The Bills practiced without defensive tackle Marcell Dareus over the weekend due to a hamstring injury, but said that they weren’t “overly concerned” about his condition moving forward.

Monday was a day off and it seems the extra day of rest did Dareus some good. Bills coach Sean McDermott said at his Tuesday press conference that Dareus will be back on the field with his teammates.

McDermott said Dareus will be limited on Tuesday and that may be the case for another day or two as the team works to make sure that there’s no setbacks that keep a key part of their defense out for an extended period. That’s a particular concern with hamstring injuries should a player push too far too fast after returning to action.

McDermott also said that running back LeSean McCoy will sit on Tuesday because he “got a bug overnight” and that the team will rest center Eric Wood and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.