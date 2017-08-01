Matt Forte is day-to-day with hamstring injury

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT

The Jets may be tanking, but at least they’re healthy.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Tuesday that the only known injury situation on the roster at this point involves veteran running back Matt Forte.

“He tweaked his hamstring so right now he’s day-to-day,” Bowles said.

Asked whether the injury compares to a hamstring issue Forte suffered a year ago, Bowles said he’s not sure.

“He’s day-to-day,” Bowles said. “If he’s out here tomorrow, that’s great. If he’s out here two or three days from here — when he gets out, he gets out here. Right now, I’m not sure the seriousness of it. When they tell me day-to-day, he could be healthy at any time [or] he could be hurt for a while.

However long it takes, Bowles said the team will be erring on the side of caution with Fortes.

“That’s definite,” Bowles said. “Matt came in in shape and he’s a hell of a player. These things happen early in camp. We’ll just go through it and we’ll get back to work, as normal.”

In 2016, his first with the Jets, Forte rushed for a career-low 813 yards. With 585 in 2017, he’ll surpass 10,000 career rushing yards, which would put him at No. 30 on the all-time rushing list.