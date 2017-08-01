Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 7:32 AM EDT

Which Bills helped their stock in the first week of training camp?

The Dolphins are taking it easy with S Reshad Jones.

Said Patriots RB Dion Lewis, “We have a lot of great running backs, and they’re great guys as well. Competition’s great. That’s when you show who you really are.”

Jets CB Morris Claiborne’s work at practice earned a good review.

The Ravens got WR Michael Campanaro back at practice.

Former Bengals RB James Brooks visited the team’s camp on Monday.

S Derrick Kindred isn’t taking a spot in the Browns secondary for granted.

First-round pick T.J. Watt is off to a good start at Steelers camp.

The game has slowed down for Texans LB Bernardrick McKinney.

Some positive notes about Colts WR Donte Moncrief’s work at practice.

Rookie T Cam Robinson is in line for a big role with the Jaguars after Branden Albert’s retirement.

Titans rookie TE Jonnu Smith has set high expectations for himself.

Things went a bit better for the Broncos offense on Monday.

The Chiefs are working to boost their run game.

Said Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. of rookie DT Eddie Vanderdoes, “I think he understands how to get lined up. He understands the blocking schemes. He understands how to get on edges. Things that we drafted him for.”

Chargers wide receivers have been doing a lot of talking to the team’s defensive backs.

Rookie DE Taco Charlton is coming along after a slow start at Cowboys camp.

Blocking is a focus for Giants rookie TE Evan Engram.

An injury scare last summer hasn’t dimmed Eagles TE Zach Ertz’s excitement about doing some hitting in practice.

Redskins veterans are high on rookie DL Jonathan Allen.

Bears LB Leonard Floyd feels he’s improved as a tackler.

WR Kenny Golladay has been doing some extra work with Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t want to compare his defense to other teams.

Vikings CB Terence Newman said he is “chasing this hot babe known as the Lombardi Trophy.”

The Warriors’ rebound after losing in the NBA Finals caught Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s eye.

WR Brenton Bersin has been cut several times, but keeps coming back to the Panthers.

Willie Snead is a big believer in the Saints receiving corps.

The Buccaneers aren’t underestimating S Keith Tandy.

CB Tramon Williams said he wouldn’t have signed with the Cardinals if he didn’t think they could have a winning season.

A healthy CB E.J. Gaines has been productive at Rams practices.

The 49ers are dealing with injuries at safety.

Kendrick Lamar stopped by Seahawks camp.