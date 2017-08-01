More injuries for Ravens during Tuesday’s practice

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that tight end Crockett Gillmore is likely to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair an MCL injury, which puts Gillmore in the same boat as running back Kenneth Dixon and cornerback Tavon Young as players lost for the year before the first preseason game.

There may not have been any additions to that list on Tuesday, but the Ravens did have a few more players pick up injuries during their practice session. Fourth-round guard Nico Siragusa injured his left leg and couldn’t put weight on it before being carted into the facility for further evaluations.

Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo was also carted off after hurting his back and wideout Breshad Perriman hurt his hamstring. Coach John Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun, he didn’t think Perriman’s injury was serious, but added “you never know” when discussing Perriman’s status.

Those new additions to the injury list will be monitored along with cornerback Maurice Canady, who had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee and is expected to miss a good chunk of time as a result.