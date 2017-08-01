Ravens G Nico Siragusa out for season after knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

It looks like you can add another member to the list of Ravens out for the season.

Rookie guard Nico Siragusa had to be carted off the field at Tuesday’s practice after injuring his knee during a drill. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Siragusa is done for the season after tests showed he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL on the play and Siragusa replied to say that he has a “comeback season in the works.”

Siragusa, a fourth-round pick this year who was working with the first team at the time of his injury, joins running back Kenneth Dixon, cornerback Tavon Young and tight end Crockett Gillmore as players lost for the season. Cornerback Maurice Canady is also out indefinitely after having knee surgery, quarterback Joe Flacco has been out of practice due to a back problem and two other players were hurt at Tuesday’s practice.

It’s not the kind of list you want to see at any point during the season and certainly not on the first day of August, so the Ravens have to be hoping that their luck on the injury front will turn soon.