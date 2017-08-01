Report: Dominique Easley appears to have serious knee injury

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

Rams defensive end Dominique Easley was carted off the practice field with what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says “is believed to be a serious knee injury.”

Easley will undergo an MRI on his knee tonight.

Easley, who is entering his fourth season, has familiarity with knee injuries. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in both knees while at Florida.

The ACL and medial meniscus tears in his right knee during his final season of 2013 dropped his draft stock. The Patriots drafted him 29th overall in 2014. He ended up on injured reserve with a knee injury as a rookie.

Easley is one of the few players on the Rams defense with experience playing the 3-4 and was expected to play heavy snaps in Wade Phillips’ defense this season. In 2016, his first season with the Rams, Easley played in all 16 games and had 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.