Report: Kam Chancellor signs three-year extension

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor and coach Pete Carroll both said recently that they thought a contract extension that keeps Chancellor in Seattle beyond this season would be coming soon.

It looks like they were correct. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Chancellor has agreed to a three-year extension with the club.

Per the report, the deal is worth up to $36 million and has $25 million in guaranteed money. Chancellor is in the final year of a five-year deal he signed in 2013 and has a base salary of $6.8 million this year.

Eric Berry of the Chiefs is the only safety with both a higher average salary per year and more guaranteed money, although that could change if the Seahawks move on to an extension for Chancellor’s partner Earl Thomas. Thomas is currently signed through next season and set to make salaries of $8.5 million each year.