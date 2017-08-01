Ryan Clady announces his retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 1, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT

For the second time this week, a former Pro Bowl left tackle has retired.

But unlike Branden Albert, Ryan Clady didn’t walk away from a team in the first week of training camp.

Clady tweeted out word that he was retiring after nine seasons in the NFL.

He mentioned in his message that “several teams” were interested in signing him, but that with a week of camp in the books, he didn’t feel the passion to play to the level he expected of himself.

Clady visited the Seahawks earlier this offseason, but hadn’t found other apparent offers.

He played in nine games for the Jets last year, after a productive seven-year run with the Broncos.