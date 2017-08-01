Saints drop Orlando Franklin five days after signing him

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

Anthony Scaramucci lasted longer in the White House than Orlando Franklin lasted with the Saints.

Franklin signed with the Saints on July 27, but the NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that his time in New Orleans is over. The Saints have released the veteran offensive lineman after five days with the team.

Franklin started all 16 games at guard for the Chargers last season, but was released after the team selected a pair of guards in the draft. When he signed with the Saints, it appeared the team was giving itself the option of kicking left guard Andrus Peat outside to tackle with Terron Armstead out for an extended period after having shoulder surgery but it’s clear that the option of going with Franklin up front wasn’t one that agreed with the team.

Franklin also visited with the Jets before signing with the Saints, so he may get another shot at finding work for the 2017 season.