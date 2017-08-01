Should Manziel go to the CFL? One of his former coaches says yes

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

Texas Tech coach Patrick Mahomes recently played for Kliff Kingsbury in Lubbock. Before arriving there, Kingsbury tutored Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M.

Appearing on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Kingsbury addressed Manziel’s college performances, making it clear that Manziel relied heavily on his God-given talent. Though couched in positive terms — Kingsbury said Manziel dominated the SEC with “little preparation” — the point was clear. And it’s a point that nagged at Manziel throughout his brief NFL career.

With his NFL career on hiatus at best and over at worst, Manziel should consider doing what Kingsbury did as he tried to get as much out of his abilities as possible — go to Canada and either play his way back to the NFL or confirm that it’s just not in the cards.

But like various other NFL players who washed out of the league under circumstances that leave the door open for speculation and conjecture that with a fair shake they could excel, Manziel likely prefers the perception that he could get it done in the NFL if given a chance rather than going to Canada and failing there like he failed here.

