Steelers kick tires on possible running back depth

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Starter Le’Veon Bell is still holding out, and rookie James Conner has a dinged-up shoulder. As a result, the Steelers are taking a look at their tailback options.

Via multiple reports, the Steelers are working out running back Brandon Radcliff. He played college football at Louisville, and he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Colts. He was waived when the Colts signed Christine Michael.

Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint currently are the top two options, behind Bell and Conner.

The Steelers are off on Tuesday. Information about Conner’s injury has been hard to track down, perhaps for good reason. If it’s known that he’s going to miss more than a few days, Bell acquires more leverage in his apparent effort to get paid more than $12.1 million for 2017, or to get a promise that the Steelers won’t use the tag on him again in 2018.

1 Response to “Steelers kick tires on possible running back depth”
  1. donterrelli says: Aug 1, 2017 12:18 PM

    DeAngelo Williams did an outstanding job for them last year. Re-sign him!

