Steelers unveil plans for a Hall of Honor

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

The Steelers have many former players and coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and they unveiled plans for way to recognize the biggest names in franchise history at home on Tuesday.

The team will institute a Hall of Honor for those players, coaches and executives who have been “integral in creating and sustaining” the team’s success over the years. The team will announce the first class on August 29 with plans to celebrate them during a November 26 game against the Packers.

“The Hall of Honor will serve as a tribute to the many individuals who have contributed greatly throughout the history of our franchise,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement released by the team. “This is probably long overdue, and we are excited to begin the process of recognizing these individuals and their accomplishments, both on and off the field, during an annual series of ceremonies.”

Former players will have to have played for the team for at least three years and be retired for at least three years to be eligible for induction into the Hall, which will be housed at Heinz Field.