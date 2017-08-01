Texans hope moving training camp results in next step

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Texans owner Bob McNair committed $4 million to move training camp from Houston to The Greenbrier Sports and Performance Center in West Virginia. He hopes the cooler weather pays off on the field during the season.

“It’s a beautiful place,” McNair said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “The facilities are great. We had a productive practice for 2½ hours. I don’t think we could quite do that in 100-degree weather, so it’s been very productive.”

The Texans have yet to reach the AFC Championship Game. That is the team’s next step. However, though they return the nucleus from the league’s top-rated defense last season, they seem no closer with Tom Savage expected to start at quarterback and Deshaun Watson waiting in the wings.

“I guess the most exciting thing is to see the improvement in our offense that I think we’ll see,” McNair said. “I think it’s just going to be a little more productive. I think that our run game is so important to us, and I think that we’ve got multiple running backs that can do well. I think that our passing game’s going to be better. We’ve got some good, young receivers. I think they’re going to be able to put more points on the board. It’s a chance for [Savage] to get out there and show what he can do, and I think he’s talented. It’s a good group.

“Our defense was outstanding last year. I think we’re going to have a big improvement in our offense this year, and the defense is going to step it up a little, also. We ought to be well-balanced. I’m really looking forward to it.”