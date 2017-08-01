Titans’ uniforms to undergo big changes

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Things are changing around the Titans. They have undergone renovations to their locker room, training room and weight room. Now, their uniforms are getting a makeover.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk told PaulKuharsky.com the Titans will change their uniforms for the 2018 season.

“We’re picked and done and now they go to Nike production and whatever they do after that,” Adams Strunk said. “It’s done.”

The only hint Adams Strunk gave was that the color won’t drastically change, saying “we’re not going to be orange or anything.”

“It’s not minor,” Adams Strunk said. “It’s not a total color change or anything like that. I think everybody is going to be very pleased with where it went.”