Tom Brady returns to the top spot in merchandise sales

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

The G.O.A.T. has returned to the top of the stack.

After yielding the NFLPA player merchandising title to Cowboys rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, who finished No. 1 and No. 2 for the year ending February 28, 2017, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has reclaimed the throne for the quarter ending July 31, 2017.

The NFLPA released on Tuesday morning the periodic Top 50 list reflecting comprehensive merchandise sales of all licenses products, from jerseys to T-shirts to bobbleheads to anything and everything.

Here’s the full top 10: (1) Brady; (2) Elliott; (3) Prescott; (4) Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch; (5) Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson; (6) Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant; (7) Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; (8) Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.; (9) Steelers receiver Antonio Brown; and (10) Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

It’s amazing that Brady continues to do so well when it comes to jerseys and other merchandise, given that fans have had 16 years and counting to buy things bearing his name and likeness. At this point, it’s safe to say he’ll continue to be at or near the top of the list for the rest of his career, and maybe for a few years after it ends.