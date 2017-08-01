Unemployed quarterback No. 39 in merchandise sales

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

The Top 50 Player Sales Report released on Tuesday by the NFL Players Association includes 49 players who currently are employed by NFL teams. The unemployed player, a former 49er, comes in at No. 39.

Yes, the man who had the 17th highest-selling jersey in May 2017 finished at No. 39 from May 1 through July 31 in all merchandise sales. Which is impressive, given that there likely wasn’t much merchandise manufactured bearing Colin Kaepernick’s name or likeness, given that he hasn’t been a member of an NFL team since early March.

Kaepernick finished higher than players like Cardinals running back David Johnson (No. 42), Saints running back Adrian Peterson (No. 45), Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (No. 48), and Cardinal receiver Larry Fitzgerald (No. 49).

Jersey sales likely had a lot to do with that figure. After Kaepernick’s status as No. 17 on the May 2017 list became a news item, the league-owned online shop didn’t update the page to reflect jersey sales for June 2017. And, perhaps, all that that implies.

The figures more than imply another message: Whoever signs him will be selling plenty of jerseys bearing his name an number over new colors and logos.