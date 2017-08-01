 Skip to content

Unemployed quarterback No. 39 in merchandise sales

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT
The Top 50 Player Sales Report released on Tuesday by the NFL Players Association includes 49 players who currently are employed by NFL teams. The unemployed player, a former 49er, comes in at No. 39.

Yes, the man who had the 17th highest-selling jersey in May 2017 finished at No. 39 from May 1 through July 31 in all merchandise sales. Which is impressive, given that there likely wasn’t much merchandise manufactured bearing Colin Kaepernick’s name or likeness, given that he hasn’t been a member of an NFL team since early March.

Kaepernick finished higher than players like Cardinals running back David Johnson (No. 42), Saints running back Adrian Peterson (No. 45), Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (No. 48), and Cardinal receiver Larry Fitzgerald (No. 49).

Jersey sales likely had a lot to do with that figure. After Kaepernick’s status as No. 17 on the May 2017 list became a news item, the league-owned online shop didn’t update the page to reflect jersey sales for June 2017. And, perhaps, all that that implies.

The figures more than imply another message: Whoever signs him will be selling plenty of jerseys bearing his name an number over new colors and logos.

13 Responses to “Unemployed quarterback No. 39 in merchandise sales”
  1. patriots123456 says: Aug 1, 2017 10:23 AM

    Who cares?

  2. tsuscrumhalf says: Aug 1, 2017 10:24 AM

    Another day, another Kaepernick article…..

    Was Tebow-mania this annoying?

  3. jags2daship says: Aug 1, 2017 10:24 AM

    Man you guys love huffing his D

  4. honalulublue says: Aug 1, 2017 10:25 AM

    Probably because his jerseys sold for $5 a case.

  5. blowpackblow says: Aug 1, 2017 10:25 AM

    How many of these were purchased to burn?

  6. dcpatfan says: Aug 1, 2017 10:27 AM

    Nothing wrong with sporting An American Hero’s Jersey!

    #thatpangufeelistruth

  7. daytontriangles says: Aug 1, 2017 10:28 AM

    I’m glad PFT is finally getting around to reporting on Colin Kaepernick. It seems like forever since we’ve heard any news about this guy.

  8. patriots123456 says: Aug 1, 2017 10:28 AM

    Here is what the fans care about.

    Fans bought more Tom Brady merchandise than any other player from March to May, according to numbers released Tuesday by the NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFL Players Association.

  9. huskersrock1 says: Aug 1, 2017 10:30 AM

    No one is going to sign him, sign him and you lose half of your fan base until he is gone. He took an unpopular position not based on fact. These are the facts.

    Yes it is true that 26% of people shot by cops are black and yes it is true that blacks only make up 13% of the overall population.

    HOWEVER according to FBI table 43 blacks account for more than 26% of the violent crime in every catagory and 46-53% of all murders depending which year you use. Of course a greater percent of African Americans when a greater percentage of them are committing violent crime.

  10. 24hoursinaday24beersinacase says: Aug 1, 2017 10:30 AM

    Toilet paper must be in short supply.

  11. clintonite44 says: Aug 1, 2017 10:31 AM

    He’s ranked that high because he was doing what was RIGHT for our country–calling out police brutality! Trying to make America a better place!

  12. txmidnite says: Aug 1, 2017 10:31 AM

    Make it stop!!

  13. raidordie says: Aug 1, 2017 10:32 AM

    His jersey is on ultra clearance . I’ve seen a game jersey for $5. Your argument for this fool is irrelevant mr snowflake florio. It’s about time you start covering the WNBA. Your horrible at covering football and nobody likes your politics.

