Von Miller, while being Von Miller, follows in Peyton Manning’s footsteps

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 11:13 PM EDT

Von Miller has anew mantra: What would Peyton do?

The All-Pro linebacker has replaced retired quarterback Peyton Manning as the face of the team and the voice of the locker room. Where he leads, the Broncos follow.

“I think Peyton Manning had an influence on us all,’’ Miller told Mike Klis of 9News. “. . .I put a quote on Instagram yesterday, ‘If you do what you love, you would never have to work a day in your life,’ and this is truly what I love to do. As the years add on you start to appreciate it a whole lot more. You’ve got young guys coming in that’s looking at you. You appreciate the way they look at you. You appreciate they leadership position they automatically put you in. So I just want to set a good example for everyone who comes out here.

“But at the same time, I want to be Von. I want to interact with everybody. Have fun. But at the end of the day I’ve got to do my job. It’s all square business when I’m out here on the field.”

Miller also has taken over Manning’s role as lead autograph signer. He signs every day at training camp, not just on his designated day, as Manning did.

Everyone wants something from Miller, as the Broncos’ best player, and he has delivered on and off the field.

“It’s the legacy aspect of it,’’ Miller said. “Whenever you’re gone, whenever it’s all said and done, what are they going to say about you? I’ve always kept that in mind, but this year, it’s year seven. I want to play 20. So I have to start taking advantage of the opportunity I have now. Peyton, DeMarcus [Ware], Brian Dawkins, Tim Tebow, all those guys set a great example for me to go out here and just put my own spin on it and be Von.’’