Washington makes additions, changes to personnel department

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Washington announced additions and new assignments for the team’s personnel department.

It hired Brent Caprio as a scouting assistant, Chuck Cook as a college scout (Midwest), Harrison Ritcher as a BLESTO scout and Paul Skansi as a college scout (West Coast). Washington moved Cole Spencer to college scout (Southeast) and Roger Terry to college scout (Midlands).

Caprio joins the Redskins after spending his first two NFL seasons with the Colts as a scouting assistant from 2015-16.

Cook, a veteran of 33 previous NFL seasons, spent the past six seasons with the Bills.

Ritcher enters his fifth NFL season after being in Cleveland from 2012-15.

Skansi, a veteran of 25 previous NFL seasons, including a nine-year playing career, recently spent 16 seasons scouting the Southwest region for the Chargers from 2000-15.

Spencer, in his eighth season with the Redskins, will transition to oversee scouting efforts in the Southeast region.

Terry, in his third NFL season, now will oversee the team’s scouting in the Midlands area.