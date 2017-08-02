Belichick doesn’t have much to say about his rules on practice fights

Yes, pretty much any article about the Patriots’ head coach could begin with “Belichick doesn’t have much to say about. . . .” Today’s topic on which he doesn’t have much to say: Fighting at practice.
On Tuesday, both receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were booted from practice after getting into a skirmish. It’s apparently Belichick’s rule that if you fight, you’re gone.
Here’s the portion of the transcript of Belichick’s Wednesday press conference regarding his rules on fighting, as generated and circulated by the team.
Q: When there’s a fight at practice, the rule is that those guys involved are asked to leave. Is there anything positive that you can take from that sort of instance in terms of the competitiveness or intensity the players are showing?
BB: Well, I don’t know what the rules are. I just try to coach the team the best I can.
Q: I was just referring to your rules.
BB: I don’t know what rule that is. I do what I think is right in all situations, so that’s what I do.
Q: What typically happens if there is a fight between players at training camp?
BB: I do what I think’s best.
Q: What happened after the fight yesterday?
BB: I’m not going to get into that.
Q: Will there be any consequences for those players today?
BB: Look, I’ll do whatever I do with the team. It’s between me and the team. All discipline matters are. Hopefully you can respect that.
And that’s that. And that’s Belichick.
Belichick – 1,000,001
Reporters – 0
.. why do you guys bother? Seriously? He will give you what he always gives you; NOTHING! And you will look ignorant in the process.
HAHAHA I love how everyone soils themselves over Bills lack of flowery press conferences.
Personally I much prefer BB’s approach then the boisterous, social media pleasing, approach of others…
outstanding stuff from coach B. leaving nothing to be misconstrued or misrepresented by the media.
Bill is awesome!
Perfect.
How can you not wish he was your coach? If any other coach gets asked that after the 3rd or 4th time of dodging the question they give an extended answer just to get it over with and bill just starts to be a bigger smart a**.
Love the way BB treats he media.
It would feel really good to punch Belicheat right in his cheating face
In other words, Belichick doesn’t have a “set of rules”, so why did the reporter keep asking him about “his rules”.
After he answered the first question, all the remaining questions were moot. Doh!
Look, maybe we should end the stupid question time, and retire it as yester years…..back when there wasn’t video footage of everything, and people read their newspapers to find articles about their teams. Lynch did the same thing and was blasted, he just words it different. BB does it and it’s smart and funny.
That’s TEAM BUSINESS & none of your business….
Love it!!!
I’m the coach & I do what I believe is in the best interest of the TEAM….what’s so hard to understand folks??!!
RESPECT MY AUTHORITAYYYY as Cartmen would say!! Lol
The man is a National Treasure, so it is probably time for BB to be declared a National Monument.
brady goat not even close sweet Mojo!!!!
BB goAt he is 3-d chess
if pats win this year….. sugar baby suGAr
Crazy to see the similarities between him and Greg Popovich. Both barely answer media, make media look like fools for questions they don’t like, and both win with players no one has ever heard of. Both going down as two of the greatest coaches of the modern era.
Once you start setting absolutes, then the debate will devolve into what constitutes a fight. Does three reciprocal pushes constitute a fight?
Great coach and super dink.
In defence of Gilmore, he still has that Buffalo inferiority complex he needs to get rid of.