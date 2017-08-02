Ben Roethlisberger and Martavis Bryant had their conversation

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

While discussing wide receiver Martavis Bryant in May, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he felt the receiver would need to win back the trust of his teammates after being suspended for all of last season and that he wanted to talk to Bryant privately before Bryant returned to the field.

Bryant responded by saying that he wanted to have “a man-to-man” conversation with Roethlisberger as well. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger said the two players have had that conversation and that it was “good” for the two men to sit down together.

Now he wants to have Bryant on the field. Bryant has not been fully reinstated by the league at this point and isn’t able to practice or play for the team until that happens.

“He’s done everything the league has asked,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “I’m not really sure why they keep holding him out from being out there with the guys. To me that’s the best is for him to be out there with his brothers. I’m not sure what the holdup is but I know he’s doing everything he can to be out there. … Goodness, you’d think he’s paid his dues.”

The Steelers reportedly feel the same way as their quarterback, but, for now, talking is about all he and Bryant can do together.