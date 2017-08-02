 Skip to content

Bills sign Taiwan Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills have added some depth to their backfield and special teams.

Taiwan Jones, the running back and kick returner who was cut by the Raiders before training camp, has signed with Buffalo.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2011, Jones has played his entire six-year career in Oakland. He has primarily been a special teams player but also has 183 career rushing yards, 240 career receiving yards and has even played some cornerback. He also played both cornerback and running back in college at Eastern Washington.

In Buffalo, Jones will compete for playing time behind LeSean McCoy in the backfield, and he’ll also compete with Brandon Tate to be the top kickoff returner.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Bills sign Taiwan Jones”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!