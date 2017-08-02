Bills sign Taiwan Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

The Bills have added some depth to their backfield and special teams.

Taiwan Jones, the running back and kick returner who was cut by the Raiders before training camp, has signed with Buffalo.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2011, Jones has played his entire six-year career in Oakland. He has primarily been a special teams player but also has 183 career rushing yards, 240 career receiving yards and has even played some cornerback. He also played both cornerback and running back in college at Eastern Washington.

In Buffalo, Jones will compete for playing time behind LeSean McCoy in the backfield, and he’ll also compete with Brandon Tate to be the top kickoff returner.