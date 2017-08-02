Cardinals sign two defensive tackles, release Elie Bouka with settlement

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on August 2, 2017, 12:18 AM EDT

The Arizona Cardinals added defensive tackles David Moala and Peli Anau to their roster on Tuesday evening and released cornerback Elie Bouka with an injury settlement.

Both Moala and Anau played college football in Arizona. Moala played at Arizona State before transferring to Utah Statw while Anau played at FCS Northern Arizona University.

Moala signed with Denver last year as an undrafted free agent.

Bouka was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from being able to practice. He spent last season on injured reserve with the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Calgary.