Chargers lose second-round rookie Forrest Lamp to torn ACL

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT

The Chargers’ second-round draft pick won’t play this season.

Guard Forrest Lamp, whom the Chargers took out of Western Kentucky with the 38th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, has been lost for the season to a torn ACL, the team announced.

It’s a tough blow for the Chargers, who are also dealing with concerns that their first-round pick, receiver Mike Williams, could miss significant time with a back injury.

One of the reasons the Chargers liked Lamp was his durability: He started every game for all four years of his college career. But injuries are unpredictable, and the Chargers just got some bad luck.

The Chargers had penciled Lamp in as their starting right guard. They’ll now have a competition for that position, and they’ll have to hope Lamp is healthy in time for next year.