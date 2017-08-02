Chargers lose second-round rookie Forrest Lamp to torn ACL

The Chargers’ second-round draft pick won’t play this season.
Guard Forrest Lamp, whom the Chargers took out of Western Kentucky with the 38th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, has been lost for the season to a torn ACL, the team announced.
It’s a tough blow for the Chargers, who are also dealing with concerns that their first-round pick, receiver Mike Williams, could miss significant time with a back injury.
One of the reasons the Chargers liked Lamp was his durability: He started every game for all four years of his college career. But injuries are unpredictable, and the Chargers just got some bad luck.
The Chargers had penciled Lamp in as their starting right guard. They’ll now have a competition for that position, and they’ll have to hope Lamp is healthy in time for next year.
Just sickening for us Charger fans…This has been going on for five-years now. They have had an unbelievable amount of injuries…way more than any other team over that five-year period. I don’t even know what to say…
It’s not just that this team gets injured, it’s that so many of the injuries are season ending. Every time I hear a Charger leaves the field you mentally prepare yourself that they’re headed to the IR.
The Chargers cant catch a break.
This is incredible. They need to hire a voodoo priestess or someone to get rid of the injury curse.
Chargers fans need to each purchase a rabbit’s foot. Then it needs to be rubbed with a 4 leaf clover while it laying in the middle of a horseshoe. Keep in mind that, first of all, not any foot from a rabbit will do: it is the left hind foot of a rabbit that is useful as a charm.
Seriously though, it’s a shame, what a long run of bad luck with major injuries.