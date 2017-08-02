Chargers rookie Forrest Lamp carted off with leg injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 2, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

The Chargers aren’t enjoying much luck with their draft class so far.

Already without first-rounder Mike Williams with what could be a serious back problem, they were dealt another blow Wednesday.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, rookie guard Forrest Lamp was carted off the field with an apparent right leg injury.

The second-round pick was brought in to be an immediate starter for the Chargers, who wanted to upgrade their offensive line this offseason.

They’re crossing their fingers on Williams, though they’ve acknowledged he could miss the entire season with back problems.