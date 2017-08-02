Chiefs sign Roy Miller

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

There’s a new addition to the defensive line in Kansas City.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they have signed defensive tackle Roy Miller as a free agent. Miller, who was released by the Jaguars in March, recently spent time with the Bills and Dolphins in his search for a job.

Miller tore his Achilles tendon last season and missed the final 10 games of the year as a result. He was a starter for all four of his seasons in Jacksonville and made his mark as a run defender, although he did have four sacks during the 2015 season.

Stopping the run was an issue for the Chiefs last season — they finished 26th in rushing yards allowed — and Miller will likely factor into their plans to stop that from happening again this year. He joins Bennie Logan as new additions at defensive tackle in Kansas City.