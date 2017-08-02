Colts.com declares Chester Rogers the winner at No. 3 receiver

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

He established an immediate lead, and he already has won the job. According to the website owned by the team for which he plays.

Kevin Bowen of Colts.com declares Chester Rogers, an undrafted free agent from Grambling in 2016, to be the third receiver.

“Chester Rogers is the guy,” Bowen writes in daily notes sent by the team via email. “When the Colts have started 11-on-11 drills, utilizing three-receiver personnel, there’s Rogers, playing alongside T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. We’ve seen much more of Rogers than Kamar Aiken and Phillip Dorsett. The latter two will, and still could, factor into things behind Hilton and Moncrief. But early returns indicate that Rogers is a virtual 12th starter for the Colts.”

The development slides Dorsett, a former first-round pick who is entering his third NFL season, deeper in to “bust” territory. But it allows Rogers to become regarded as a steal.