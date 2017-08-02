Colts swap out one tackle for another

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

Colts coach Chuck Pagano wants to change the perception that his team isn’t tough enough and he has a new offensive tackle in camp to help with that effort.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that they have signed tackle Arturo Uzdavinis to their 90-man roster. Tackle Jerry Ugokwe was waived to make room for Uzdavinis.

Uzdavinis was a member of the Vikings for a few days earlier this month, but was dropped by the team in favor of a cornerback on July 27. He has also spent time with the Jaguars and Lions earlier in the offseason and had stints with the Jags, Bears and Texans last year.

Anthony Castonzo and Le’Raven Clark have been working as the starting tackles for the Colts this summer, something that won’t change with a new arrival who will be vying for a reserve role that could lead to his first regular season appearance.