Derrick Henry accepts his role, but admits it was an adjustment

After being a workhorse at Alabama, Derrick Henry took a backseat to DeMarco Murray last season as a rookie. It was an adjustment.
“It was different, coming off the year that I had in college, coming in and being the second guy,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “But it was a growth year, an experience year, and it helped me learn a lot and prepared me this year to get better.”
While Murray rushed for 1,287 yards, Henry rushed for 490 yards and five touchdowns on 110 carries. Henry also caught 13 passes for 137 yards.
Henry has added muscle during the offseason.
“I am just trying to get better, and help the team,” Henry said. “Even when I am not the starter, I feel like the starter. You go out here in training camp and try and make plays.
“[My mindset] is to be better than last year in all aspects of my game. I was training, working out hard [this offseason]. I just want to try and do everything I can do to be better than I was last year, from running to catching to blocking.”
The Titans, though, have made it clear to Henry his role: He will continue to backup Murray.
“I think he knows his role here,” coach Mike Mularkey said. “He knows we want to get him the football when we can; he understands his role. That’s why he practices the way he practices, that’s why he meets the way he meets. He gets it; he’s a team player. If you don’t practice like you’re a starter, you’re going to have a problem when you line up on Sunday, whether it’s starting a game, or coming in on a game, you better practice like you’re a starter.”
He’ll be good, in the league if you have the ability you will get your shot one way or another soon enough, especially at running back…… He added more muscle is the real story, dude is already a genetic nightmare
demarco ran right to a fantasy super bowl championship last year…..I applaud you good sir!
This may be the best thing possible for him… keep those legs fresh for the first two-three years and then emerge and cash in once rookie contract is done and you’ve added a year or two to your career.
He will do his talking with his legs, and by the end of the year he will be getting as many carries as anybody on the team.
sjmarts1 – exactly. while it probably doesn’t feel the best right now this will extend his career & allow him to make more money down the road. i fully expect him to be the starter either this season or next (once demarco eventually breaks down) & he will get paid like it on his 2nd contract. then these years will possibly allow him to see the end of that 2nd contract & get a 3rd. this is a blessing in disguise kid. it’s not a bad situation at all & titans fans love ya.