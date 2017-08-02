Dolphins confirm Jay Ajayi has a concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has a concussion and will be sidelined from practice.

The Dolphins confirmed the concussion today, after he experienced symptoms following a couple of hard hits on the practice field yesterday.

The collisions that led to Ajayi’s injury caused coach Adam Gase to face some questions about whether it’s wise to have such an important player taking hits in training camp. But Gase defended the decision to have full-contact practices, saying they’re an important part of getting players ready to play when the games count in September.

Ajayi is one of the Dolphins’ most important players, so keeping him healthy is an important priority. It seems unlikely that he’ll see full contact again any time soon.