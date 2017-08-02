Dolphins confirm Jay Ajayi has a concussion

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has a concussion and will be sidelined from practice.
The Dolphins confirmed the concussion today, after he experienced symptoms following a couple of hard hits on the practice field yesterday.
The collisions that led to Ajayi’s injury caused coach Adam Gase to face some questions about whether it’s wise to have such an important player taking hits in training camp. But Gase defended the decision to have full-contact practices, saying they’re an important part of getting players ready to play when the games count in September.
Ajayi is one of the Dolphins’ most important players, so keeping him healthy is an important priority. It seems unlikely that he’ll see full contact again any time soon.
The hitting in football hurts my feelings
Gase made the right decision even if it had an unfortunate side effect. The run D was brutal last year. The tackling isn’t going to improve without practicing it.
No point bubblewrapping these guys only to see them hurt wk1, and sometimes these training hits help them to learn how to better absorb impacts (e.g., was his head too high, did he not try enough to take the brunt of the impact with his shoulder etc, etc). Hey, football’s hard. Good luck Londoner Jay.
Let’s not have contact for football players, oh the horror !
Of course they’ll tackle like crap when the real games come but who cares right? Wrap them in bubble wrap every second when there isn’t a regular season game or playoff that day.
Send in some other 5th string RB to take those hits during running drills. Not your offensive MVP.