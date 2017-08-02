Dolphins rookie WR Isaiah Ford had knee surgery Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

The list of competitors for receiver jobs with the Dolphins got a little shorter on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that rookie Isaiah Ford had knee surgery. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald previously reported Ford injured his meniscus and was waiting on a second opinion before having an operation.

Both reports indicate that injured reserve is a possibility for Ford, who the Dolphins selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

Even if healthy, Ford may have had a hard time making it past the cut to 53 players in Miami. Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills are set at the top of the depth chart and Leonte Carroo probably isn’t going anywhere a year after being drafted in the third round. With Jakeem Grant a leading option as a returner, that doesn’t leave much space for other wideouts to crack the lineup.