Giants say Sterling Shepard rolled his ankle, more tests coming

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field at Wednesday’s practice and a report that he was in tears at the time likely led many to fear the worst for the second-year wideout.

It looks like the kind of severe injury that would qualify as the worst has been avoided, however. Giants coach Ben McAdoo provided an update on Shepard after practice and said that he sprained his ankle while running a route and that the team would do more tests before setting any kind of timetable for his return.

“It looks at this point like he has a rolled ankle, a basketball-type ankle,” McAdoo said. “We’ll see how he responds to treatment and go from there.”

A sprained ankle would be about as good an outcome as the Giants could have hoped for given the way the scene played out on the field Wednesday.