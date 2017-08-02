Good sign for Falcons: Julio Jones returns to team work

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Falcons receiver Julio Jones returned to 11-on-11 work Wednesday, participating in a handful of plays. Jones was limited in the first five practices of training camp as he returns from offseason foot surgery.

“That was good to see,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We knew he was moving back closer. We knew the first four-day block was going to be all individual and getting the conditioning right.”

Jones had a bunion surgically removed from his left foot in March. The bunion caused him to miss substantial practice time late last season.

He participated in individual drills to start camp before helping coach the other receivers during the team portion of practice.

Quinn said he has yet to determine Jones’ work in the exhibition season.

Jones caught 83 passes for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns last season and then added 19 receptions for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason.