Gronk has the perfect gift idea for Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

What do you get for a guy who has everything? More of what he wants the most.

Asked by reporters regarding his plans for quarterback Tom Brady’s 40th birthday on Thursday, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t miss a beat.

“I get him touchdowns,” Gronkowski said. “You’ve got to catch the ball. That’s all he wants — his receivers, tight ends, running backs to catch the ball. So that’s probably what he wants tomorrow.”

Gronk expressed disbelief that his quarterback is spending his last day in his 30s.

“There’s nowhere else he wants to spend it besides the football field. But it’s just unbelievable how he’s turning 40 and just where he’s at right now is just unreal,” Gronkowski said.

Yes it is, and it remains to be seen how long he’ll continue to play at a high level, or to play at all — for the Patriots or someone else.