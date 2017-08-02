Jaguars sign Tyler Gaffney

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

The Jaguars had a roster spot open up this week when tackle Branden Albert retired and they filled it with a running back on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Tyler Gaffney, bringing their roster back up to 90 players. The move comes a day after rookie running back I’Tavius Mathers went to the hospital after being injured and leaving practice on a backboard. Mathers tweeted later on Tuesday that he is doing fine.

Gaffney was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2014 and was waived after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee injury during training camp. He was claimed off of waivers by the Patriots and spent the last three years bouncing between the practice squad and injured reserve in New England without ever playing in a regular season game.

With Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory at the top of the depth chart in Jacksonville, Gaffney’s chances of changing that may not be great unless he makes a strong impression as a candidate for special teams work.