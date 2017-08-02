Jared Lorenzen weighs 500 pounds: “I fight my demons every day”

When Jared Lorenzen was the Giants’ backup quarterback, he weighed 285 pounds and would laugh along with jokes about his status as the league’s biggest passer. But in retirement his weight has spiraled out of control, and he now says it’s no laughing matter.
Lorenzen has gone public with the fact that he now weighs 500 pounds and is planning to make a documentary about his struggles with controlling his eating and getting himself back into shape. He said he hopes it inspires children to make healthy choices.
“We want to make sure kids get involved,” he told kentucky.com. “My [part] is going to be the educational side of it with the kids. Letting people know that, ‘Hey, you need to have halthy choices in food, you need to exercise, you need to do some of those things you hear about or you could become big like this. I fight my demons every day, so I’ve got to continue to work at it.”
Lorenzen doesn’t have an ideal weight in mind, but he wants to get healthy enough that his blood pressure is normal and he is not an increased risk of heart disease. His planned Jared Lorenzen Project documentary will show what he’s doing to get there.
Good luck, man!
We all need to relearn about food, exercise, and portions!
I hope that this progam is successful.
Go get it Jared wish you luck buddy
Maybe he could be the new Jared for Subway
Just 100 pounds off from being on the 600lb life show.
He has nearly doubled his net girth!
Good luck Jared I wish you well
You don’t need to exercise when you’re 500lbs. You just need to eat a little less and the pounds will melt off.
Dude has to be STILL eating close to 5,000 calories a day to maintain 500lbs.
Seriously, if he didn’t move at all, and ate JUST 3,000 calories a day he’d be better off.
But alas, easier said than done. I’m not him, so who knows.
Maybe he should stop hitting Hometown Buffet with Eddie Lacy and Kelvin Benjamin?
that is sad but also ridiculous
how hard is it to understand your height, targeted
weight, calorie counts, what carbs are, very basic
exercise, etc?
everyone deals
with depression of some kind, too, so
i don’t want to hear about that either
Get him Tom Brady’s program. If it works – even moderately well – for him, they’ll be booked a decade in advance.
You can do it, Jared.
Bless you man, that is a very noble cause, sharing it with the kids. Stay Strong.
As someone who was born in the same month and year as Jared…and grew up about 5 miles from him, I’m very familiar with his weight struggles. It goes back to when he was a star HS prospect for local powerhouse Highlands. It used to be funny. The nicknames were hilarious. That said, it’s very serious now. Hopefully he can slim down and love a long life. He seems like a good dude.
Best of luck to him, hope he reaches his goal
Everything is easy to deal with unless you are actually dealing with it. Then the reality sets in.
It is a tough battle. Keep up the fight man.
Dude needs to watch “What the Health” on Netflix. If anyone needs to jump on the vegan diet bandwagon it’s this guy. I’ve personally lost over 20 lbs in 3 months doing it.