Jay Gruden’s loving having bigger receivers this year

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 2, 2017, 5:48 AM EDT

Washington has had good receivers in the past. But coach Jay Gruden hasn’t enjoyed having a pair of guys with the size of Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson, and he’s eager to put that size to good use.

Via Rick Snider of the Washington Post, Gruden said having the 6-foot-4 Pryor and the 6-2 Doctson opens up the playbook for him.

“I do like to have bigger receivers in the red zone here and there to be able to throw some fades, too. What the heck, you know, I love the fade,” Gruden said. “You can throw the back-shoulder fade. You can throw it over the top. They can go up and get seam-balls.”

Of course, it isn’t a simple matter of size. With his wingspan and jumping ability, Pryor plays taller than his listed height, and has used it to his advantage in practice.

The local media would probably enjoy describing it in more detail, but the team’s policy on reporters shooting video restricts them. Those rules do not, however, apply to any and every fan who walks through the door carrying a small camera/editing machine/broadcasting platform/phone.

One such helpful fan was @CarolB, who showed just how impressive Pryor has been.

I'm telling y'all. Defenses aren't ready for Pryor pic.twitter.com/09BwSDWTiP — CarolB (@FixOurBullpen) August 1, 2017

That’s the kind of play smaller receivers aren’t able to make, but not every big one can make it the way Pryor did. We’re just happy we got to see such an impressive play for ourselves.