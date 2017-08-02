John Harbaugh: All indications on Joe Flacco’s back are “very positive”

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

When word of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco’s back injury first broke, there was a report that he’d miss 3-6 weeks but Flacco said he hoped to be back on the field after a week of rest.

On Tuesday, PFT reported that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco’s back is doing better after that week of rest and Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered the same message when he met with reporters on Wednesday.

“All indications from Joe and our trainer Mark Smith have been very positive,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

That progress hasn’t led Harbaugh and the Ravens to set a date for Flacco to return to the field at this point, but discussions about that presumably won’t be far off if things continue to move in the right direction.