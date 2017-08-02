Jon Gruden: I don’t foresee coaching anytime soon

In a recent interview with PewterReport.com, former Buccaneers coach and current Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden said that he’s “preparing to come back” to coaching every day.
Gruden also said that he’s “met with several people,” but never said whether he was actively looking to return to the sideline or if such a return was likely. During a Wednesday press conference at the Buccaneers facility in conjunction with his entry into the team’s Ring of Honor, Gruden provided a bit more information about his coaching thoughts.
“I don’t foresee myself coaching anytime soon,” Gruden said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “But I do like getting as close to the fire as possible. All I really have going is football. I don’t know what I would do without it. I’m happy with what I’m doing. I study as if I am a coach. I still make my own breakdowns, I still come up with my own playbook — I just don’t have anybody to give it to.”
Gruden’s name hasn’t been linked publicly with any recent coaching openings and the upcoming season will be the ninth since he was fired by the Buccaneers after the 2008 season. None of that means that he won’t coach again at some point, but it doesn’t make a return that isn’t coming anytime soon feel like a particularly likely outcome.
Jon, please send your playbooks each week to Cleveland so those poor suffering fans can find a little hope in their lives!
The Chargers should have sold the farm and gotten Gruden. Instant fan base growth..instant success. Spanos..”forget it. He’s too much money!”
He’s waiting for the Green Bay gig.
Nothing to see here folks. Keep moving on. Chucky will never return to the sidelines as H.C. Ever. Never.
He doesn’t do anything original.
Come on man….this is the story about a guy who baled and sits back with a funky look on his face and makes bank. Have you seen him talk up every QB on the planet? Don King of QBs