Jon Gruden: I don’t foresee coaching anytime soon

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

In a recent interview with PewterReport.com, former Buccaneers coach and current Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden said that he’s “preparing to come back” to coaching every day.

Gruden also said that he’s “met with several people,” but never said whether he was actively looking to return to the sideline or if such a return was likely. During a Wednesday press conference at the Buccaneers facility in conjunction with his entry into the team’s Ring of Honor, Gruden provided a bit more information about his coaching thoughts.

“I don’t foresee myself coaching anytime soon,” Gruden said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “But I do like getting as close to the fire as possible. All I really have going is football. I don’t know what I would do without it. I’m happy with what I’m doing. I study as if I am a coach. I still make my own breakdowns, I still come up with my own playbook — I just don’t have anybody to give it to.”

Gruden’s name hasn’t been linked publicly with any recent coaching openings and the upcoming season will be the ninth since he was fired by the Buccaneers after the 2008 season. None of that means that he won’t coach again at some point, but it doesn’t make a return that isn’t coming anytime soon feel like a particularly likely outcome.