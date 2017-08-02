Jordan Reed’s visit to specialist turns up “nothing earth-shattering”

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

Jordan Reed went to Charlotte to see a specialist about the toe injury that has kept him off of the field in the early stages of training camp and that’s the sort of trip that is often followed by word of an extended stay on the injured list.

That’s not the case for Reed, however. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said on Wednesday that the doctor found “nothing earth-shattering” while examining Reed’s toe and that “everything looked pretty good.”

All sounds like good news for the tight end, although Gruden added that the visit did not result in a date for Reed to return to action.

“We’ll wait until he’s 100 percent and hopefully it will be for the first game, obviously,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “It could be next week. We don’t know yet.”

Reed’s injury history is long enough that an extra dollop of caution is to be expected before he’s given a full green light and the results of the visit to the doctor suggest he’ll get there.