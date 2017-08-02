Kordell Stewart repeats Ray Lewis’ advice to Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart offered Colin Kaepernick similar advice Ray Lewis did a day earlier: Keep quiet about social activism.

“Right now he’s not giving himself a chance,” Stewart said, via NFL No Huddle on TuneIn with Brian Webber. “I don’t think it’s the owners; I think it’s more or less Colin Kaepernick in my mind. Stay off of social media, and when it comes to the political side of everything, you can express yourself, you can do it quietly. I mean people are looking for former athletes and athletes out there doing some things that can be headline news. Do it from a charitable standpoint. Stay low-key about it. You don’t have to be so [loud], especially in this world of politics in the game of football.

“You see what’s taking place with him right now. He’s not even getting a chance to play and he’s better than 90 percent plus of the backups playing in the National Football League, let alone some starters that are playing right now.”

The Ravens still are deciding whether to sign Kapernick, having consulted with Lewis among others. Lewis posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday, giving Kapernick advice.

“The football field is our sanctuary,” Lewis said. “If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself. And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know, because they gonna judge you anyway, no matter what you do, no matter if it’s good or bad.”

At the moment, Kapernick doesn’t have a choice whether to get back on the football field as no one has been willing to sign him.