LeCharles Bentley: Jamal Adams, Morris Claiborne are “young and dumb”

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT

Former NFL offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley called Jamal Adams and Morris Claiborne “young and dumb.”

Adams and Claiborne, in separate settings Monday, both expressed a willingness to die on the football field. Adams tried to clarify his comments Tuesday, but the damage was done.

Bentley becomes the latest to take issue with the idea of the football field being “the perfect place to die.”

“When you’re young, you don’t understand your mortality,” Bentley said, via Jeff Duncan of New Orleans’ Dunc & Holder radio show. “You don’t see it. You feel invincible, and you feel that football is all you have, because it’s all you’ve ever done. When you’re 26 years old, that’s all you know. You’ve spent 26 years of your life working toward a goal, and you really feel in your heart that this is all that there is left in life. And so for these young guys to make these comments, I understand where it’s coming from because I’ve been there. I’ve been young and dumb before. We’ve all been young and dumb before.”

Bentley made two Pro Bowls in four seasons with the Saints. But his career ended prematurely in 2007 because of complications from a severe knee injury in 2006 as a member of his hometown Browns. He underwent several surgical procedures on his knee and nearly needed amputation because of a staph infection and a virus in his leg.