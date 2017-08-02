Lions look to strobe technology to cut down dropped passes

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

The Lions had the third-most dropped passes in the league last season and added a few more in their playoff loss to the Seahawks, which left the team looking for ways to make sure that they aren’t a problem again this season.

Coach Jim Caldwell said that one way they are doing that is with strobe technology glasses. The glasses flip from blocking the vision of the wearer to allowing them a clear view of what’s ahead in hopes of increasing anticipation of what’s to come and speeding up reaction times.

“Some of our guys are using those [glasses] that cut off your vision for a moment and when you reignite it, you can see and make you really concentrate a little bit harder,” Caldwell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We’re doing a lot of different things that way. [Wide receivers coach] Robert Prince and some of those guys that are doing a great job with our guys getting them ready are going to make certain we don’t let some of those opportunities slip by us like we did last year.”

Caldwell said he doesn’t believe the glasses represent a Holy Grail in terms of fixing the issue, but hopes they will be part of an approach that ends with more balls staying put in the hands of Matthew Stafford’s intended targets.