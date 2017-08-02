Luck or Newton: Which one has you more concerned?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2017, 5:52 AM EDT

They were the first overall picks, two years apart in the draft. They both had offseason shoulder surgery. Neither is fully participating in training camp.

One couldn’t participate on Tuesday. The other hasn’t participated at all.

So which one are you more concerned about: 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton or 2012 No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck? That’s the Wednesday PFT Live question of the day.

Cast a vote below, make your case in the comments, and then tune in for Wednesday’s show, which starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and then moves to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.