Marcell Dareus: “I have something to prove” this year

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 2, 2017, 5:29 AM EDT

Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has invited the skepticism of his fans, by missing time and being inconsistent.

But after returning from a hamstring injury that cost him a few days of camp practices, the veteran lineman said he wasn’t worried about the negativity.

“I don’t even think about them; I have no time, I have no space in my mind,” Dareus said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I have a season, I have to get prepared for my teammates, and I know they’re doing the best for me. I’m just going to continue to put one foot in front of the other, and just stay focused.”

The spotlight shines a little brighter Dareus because of his contract and the expectations the money brings. And last year, he fell far short of those expectations, missing eight games because of a suspension and injuries.

“I have something to prove to myself and to my teammates and the fans,” Dareus said. “I just want to do my best. Me doing my best I know is good enough.”

The early returns from the new coaching staff have been positive, and if he’s on the field and focused he has shown he can be a dominant player. Now staying there is the issue, and a short-term hamstring pull seems to have taken care of itself.