Mike Tomlin confirms James Conner’s shoulder injury is minor

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed James Conner’s right shoulder injury is an AC joint sprain that won’t cost the rookie running back much practice time.

“It appears to be minor — days,” Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Conner, a third-round choice, was injured Sunday. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the Steelers’ good news Tuesday after Conner underwent medical tests.

Conner, as a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor who played for Pitt, didn’t need long to win over Steelers fans. He led the league’s rookies in sales of NFL-approved merchandise following the draft.

With Le’Veon Bell yet to sign his $12.1 million franchise tender and report to camp, Conner joins Fitz Toussaint and Knile Davis in the team’s running backs room.

The Steelers also received positive injury news on cornerback Senquez Golson, who, because of injuries, hasn’t played an NFL down since Pittsburgh drafted him in 2015. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Golson has a hamstring injury.

“Hopefully the days of the surgical things are over,” Golson said, via Fowler. “It’s going to turn out good.”