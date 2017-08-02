Myles Garrett earns promotion to first team

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

Well, that didn’t take long.

During the offseason program, the Browns worked Myles Garrett with the second and third teams as coach Hue Jackson said the No. 1 overall pick would have to earn the starting job.

On Wednesday, Garrett earned the promotion to the first team . . . and then showed why.

With his mentor, Bruce Smith, watching, Garrett blew by All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas for a would-be sack of Cody Kessler.

“I saw a blur go around me, I didn’t know who was over there,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m not surprised by anything he does, he just has to do it every day. Gotta do it every day and keep getting better.”

Smith, who holds the NFL’s all-time sack record with 200, famously told Garrett before the draft that he needed to anticipate the snap better.

“It was a great rush,” Smith said, complimenting Garrett.

Of course, it’s also the only time Garrett beat Thomas in half a dozen or so one-on-ones.

“I beat him on the last rush,” Garrett said. “But there was a rush where I tried to ‘bull,’ and he started to slow me down. Then, [Joel] Bitonio came and basically stopped me in my tracks. I heard Joe whisper to me, ‘Nice try.’ That’s going against one of the world’s best. You’re going to get better each day by doing that.”