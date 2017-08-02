Panthers sign a cornerback

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT

The Panthers have been dealing with a couple of injuries at cornerback during training camp and they decided to bring in a healthy body to help fill out the group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Devonte Johnson to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Cameron Posey was waived in a corresponding move.

Captain Munnerlyn has been slowed by a hamstring injury during the first week of camp, but made his first appearance at practice on Tuesday. It was a limited one, however, and Munnerlyn didn’t do any individual drills on his first day back. Fifth-round pick Corn Elder is sidelined by a patella stress fracture in his knee.

Johnson spent last summer with the Falcons and was on their practice squad for part of last season. He also had a brief stint with the Steelers this offseason.